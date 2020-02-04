A "Hamilton" movie is coming to theaters with the original Broadway cast

Fans of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" who haven't been able to snag a ticket to the show will finally get a chance to be in the room where it happens. Disney and the play's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced a release date Monday for a movie version of the Broadway hit, featuring the original cast.

The film was shot onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City, according to Disney and Miranda's tweets. It will be released on October 15, 2021.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

Many celebrity Hamilton fans immediately took to social media to celebrate the news.

"Truth is that @HamillHimself can't wait to WATCH this film version of Hamilton (no need for rebranding)," tweeted actor Mark Hamill. "#StarWars fans should be excited about it, too!"

"AND THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN!!!" wrote Katherine McNamara. "You are Non Stop @Lin_Manuel! I'm gonna Wait for It with bated breath and I'm sure we will be more than Satisfied."

Members of the show's original cast also reacted to the announcement. Leslie Odom Jr., whose portrayal of Aaron Burr earned him a Tony, retweeted Miranda's tweet. Fellow Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler, wrote "So excited!"

Truth is that @HamillHimself can't wait to WATCH this film version of Hamilton (no need for rebranding) #StarWars fans should be excited about it, too!#ReallyRidiculousRumor 🤣 https://t.co/aih7fVgGZZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 3, 2020

While the release date for the film is new, Miranda has previously said that a Hamilton movie was in the works. He told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival last month that the movie would come out "hopefully sooner than later."

"It's no secret that we filmed it. We filmed the show with the original cast the week before the beginning cast members began to leave the show," Miranda said in a video interview with the outlet.

"What I'm most excited about is there will be a point at which, you all have that friend who brags, I saw it with the original cast. We're stealing that brag from everyone," he added. "Because you're all going to see it with the original cast. We're just trying to find the right time to do it."

Hamilton, which opened on Broadway in 2015 and earned 11 Tony Awards, is still one of the most critically-acclaimed shows ever staged and one of the toughest tickets to get to this day. The show, a hip-hop stage biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton, features a diverse cast of performers.

The Walt Disney Company has not responded to CBS News' request for comment.