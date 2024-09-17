Halle Berry on aging, love life and her new psychological thriller: "I love the adrenaline rush"

Halle Berry on tackling fear in new film, "Never Let Go"

Actor Halle Berry is opening up about her love life, advocating for women's health and her new psychological thriller, "Never Let Go," where her character believes the world has been taken over by a mysterious evil spirit.

"I love the adrenaline rush. I love being scared," Berry said in an interview with "CBS Mornings." "I love not knowing what's going to happen, especially when it's a psychological horror movie like this."

She described the movie as complex, explaining both love and dysfunction are present in relationships. In the movie, Berry said her character's young son starts to question if his mother is OK.

"What I love about this mother is, it's a different version of a mother. She's a darker version of herself, but this is a mother dealing with her own trauma that was passed on to her. It's what many mothers do, many women do, doing the best you can."

Berry joked the thriller isn't just frightening for the movie-goers.

"We had a real live set, a house in the middle of nowhere and there were bears walking around. So in the daytime, this forest was the most beautiful, magical place, but as soon as the sun went down, and the bears came out, it really did turn into something scary," she said.

Berry has starred in films like "Die Another Day," "Catwoman," The "X-Men" series and "Monster's Ball," which earned her an Academy Award.

Beyond the big screen, Berry is on a mission to inform and educate others about women's health.

"I found out I was in menopause in the most horrific way. I was diagnosed with herpes instead of menopausal symptoms," she said.

She emphasized the only way menopause and other women's health issues can be destigmatized is by talking about them.

"It's a privilege to age," she said. "As we age, we have to stop believing that we have to stay eternally 30. We're turning into monsters trying to stay eternally 30. We have to realize we're greater than the shell we're walking around in."

The Academy Award winner said she feels like she is in a good place not only professionally, but personally as she is dating musician Van Hunt.

"Before Van came into my life, I took four years and I was alone, completely, completely alone, by choice … And I worked on myself. I really had to take time to do that."