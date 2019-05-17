Grumpy Cat, viral meme sensation, has died at age 7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Grumpy Cat appears at Lifetime's Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever event at Macy's Union Square on November 21, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Civic Entertainment Group) Steve Jennings

Grumpy Cat, the world-famous feline whose signature frown is used in memes everywhere, has died at the age of 7, her family announced in a statement on Friday. The cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, became an internet sensation after her photo went viral.

Despite care from top professionals and loved ones, her family said Grumpy Cat died on Tuesday in the arms of her owner, Tabatha, following complications with a recent urinary tract infection. Her memory will live on with her fans.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times are tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere," the statement said.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

Grumpy Cat initially met fame on the link-sharing website Reddit in 2012, and quickly went viral. The original uploaded image garnered one million hits in its first two days on photo-hosting site Imgur.

Known for her grumpy frown, the cat's photo is usually accompanied by captions that are equally sour. Her popularity led to T-shirts, calendars, gift wrap and a best-selling book available in 14 languages -- and even an agent.

The meme. The legend. RIP Grumpy Cat. Some of our favourites. 💗 pic.twitter.com/ENW7ywRKB0 — re:act (@_reactmarketing) May 17, 2019

In 2014, Grumpy Cat starred in a television movie on LifeTime called "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever." The movie is about a perpetually overlooked pet-store cat and the 12-year-old girl who can communicate with her. Grumpy Cat was voiced by "Parks and Recreation" actress Aubrey Plaza.

Almost a year later, Madame Tussauds in San Francisco put together a waxwork of Grumpy Cat that's animatronic, boasting five different movements.

The internet star now has millions of followers on social media. Her fans were devastated upon hearing the news of her death.

"Rest in peace you amazing feline, you will be missed," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, "Fond memories of your beautiful Grumpy face. your life was too short."