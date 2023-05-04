We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance is a smart and cost-effective way for owners to protect their pets and their wallets. In return for a minimal fee to a provider each month, owners can secure coverage for a wide range of ailments, treatments and visits to the veterinarian. This unique insurance type is generally best suited for dogs and cats, although some exotic animals may also qualify.

While pet insurance can help both old and young animals, it does come with a cost. Coverage is not expensive, but the price you'll pay will largely depend on a series of factors like breed, age and the health of your animal at the time of the insurance application. That said, there are some great ways to get discounted pet insurance that owners should familiarize themselves with as they embark on the insurance hunt.

3 great pet insurance discounts every owner should know

Before signing with a pet insurance provider, be sure to ask about any discounts you may be eligible for. Specifically, consider inquiring about the following:

Upfront discounts

You may already have one of these discounts with another insurance policy or another service, so it's worth asking if the pet insurance provider in question will honor the same deal. Specifically, by paying for a full year's worth of coverage in advance (upfront) some pet insurance policies will lower the total amount you'll have to pay. So, if you were to pay $70 each month to insure your dog that would come out to $840 for the year. But if you offered to pay upfront you may pay $800 or less for the same coverage.

Not every insurance provider offers this discount and, if they do, the amount they take off the top for paying this way may vary. Still, it's worth investigating, as it could save you significantly if you keep a policy for the duration of your pet's life.

Multiple pet discounts

If you have more than one pet, then it pays to insure both. If you do, you can be eligible for a multi-pet discount. So if you insure one dog, make sure to insure the others, too. Ditto for your cats. On the surface, it may seem like you're paying more, but you'll be getting coverage for two at a discounted price. Embrace, Lemonade and Figo pet insurance providers all offer varying multiple pet discounts for eligible applicants.

Embrace, in particular, has a 10% discount "Available for policies with two or more pets — because the only thing better than more than one pet is saving money on your pet insurance. It's added automatically so you don't have to do a thing," the insurer says.

Bundling discounts

If you currently have a home insurance policy and an auto insurance policy with the same provider, then you already how this works. By bundling multiple accounts under one umbrella, policyholders can often secure a discounted rate. The same works for pet insurance (assuming the provider in question offers multiple insurance types).

Lemonade is one such provider that will discount your policy if you combine it with another insurance offering. "Lemonade will automatically apply a bundle discount on any combination of our insurance products: homeowners, pet health, term life, and renters insurance," the insurer says on its website.

Just note that this may require you to leave your current insurance provider to get the discount with another. So if you're happy with your current home and auto insurance coverage you may be better served looking for other discounts instead.

The bottom line

There are multiple ways to get both discounted and cheap pet insurance. It's helpful to inquire about paying for a policy in advance or in conjunction with another pet in your household. And don't discount (pun intended) the benefit of a cheaper pet insurance plan when combined with home, auto or other insurance policies you may also need.