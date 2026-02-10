Grand jury declines criminal charges against 6 Democrats who urged military to reject illegal orders, sources say

A federal grand jury on Tuesday refused to indict six congressional Democrats who drew President Trump's ire last year by taping a video telling members of the military that they must reject "illegal orders," according to three sources familiar with the matter, including one within the Justice Department.

The Democratic lawmakers are the latest Trump foes that the Justice Department has sought criminal charges against, following former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. After the lawmakers' video was posted in November, the president called their comments "seditious" and demanded that they be "ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL."

Two of the six Democrats publicly condemned the move and applauded the grand jury for declining the charges. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said the president was seeking to "weaponize our justice system against his perceived enemies." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona called it an "outrageous abuse of power."

It is highly unusual for grand juries to decline indictments, but the Justice Department has struggled with grand juries in recent months, especially in politically charged cases.

