President Trump calls for more troops in Chicago, cites vacant stores on "Miracle Mile"

President Trump on Tuesday said he wants to call in more troops to Chicago — pointing to vacant storefronts in Chicago as a reason and blaming them on crime.

"The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation's BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy factor, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done about the murder and crime, which is prevalent throughout the City," President Trump wrote on Truth Social. "CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!"

Chicago does not have anything called the Miracle Mile — that name belongs to a neighborhood in Los Angeles or a shopping mall in Las Vegas. President Trump was likely referring to the Magnificent Mile — the high-profile retail district along Michigan Avenue between Oak Street/Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago River, which also would not exactly be described as a shopping center.

There have indeed been problems on the Magnificent Mile in recent years. In 2021, CBS News Chicago reported about 30% of storefronts in the shopping district were vacant.

That same year, there was also a problem with organized thefts and burglaries targeting stores on the Magnificent Mile.

But post-pandemic, shoppers have returned to the Mag Mile, and more stores have announced they are moving into the historic stretch — most recently Hotel Chocolat.