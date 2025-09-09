Firefighter at Grand Canyon wildfire suffers deadly cardiac emergency

Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz. — A firefighter working at the scene of a wildfire burning since July at the Grand Canyon died Monday after suffering a cardiac emergency, authorities said.

The firefighter was actively involved in fire suppression repair near the North Rim Entrance Station at the time, the Dragon Bravo Fire incident management team said in a news release. A paramedic attempted to revive him but was unsuccessful, it said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends," the team said in a statement to CBS News. "The wildland fire community is inherently interagency, and a line of duty death impacts us all. We deeply appreciate this firefighter's dedication to his profession and to the communities threatened by wildland fire."

The firefighter's name hasn't been released.

The National Park Service is investigating the death in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

A satellite view reveals thick smoke plumes driven by extreme heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds as the Dragon Bravo Fire in Arizona burned rapidly across the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park after a July 4 lightning strike. Gallo Images / Orbital Horizon / Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025

Fire suppression repair restores land disturbed by firefighting by dismantling bulldozer piles, stabilizing soil and reestablishing vegetation.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 4.

Authorities initially managed it by clearing out vegetation to improve forest conditions. A week later, dry and windy conditions helped fan the flames, prompting evacuations of visitors and employees at Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim.

The historic Grand Canyon Lodge and dozens of cabins were destroyed. More than 100 buildings were damaged in all, CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV reports, adding that officials said 569 people were battling the blaze. The fire had burned 227 square miles as of Monday and was 80% contained.

A bipartisan slate of Arizona's elected officials has questioned the handling of the fire, suggesting more could have been done early on. Gov. Katie Hobbs met with federal officials and said U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum committed to an independent review.