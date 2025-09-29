Watch CBS News
FBI investigating Michigan church shooting, fire as "an act of targeted violence"

Paula Wethington
Update on Michigan church shooting and fire
Update on Michigan church shooting and fire 01:28

Investigators will be back at the scene Monday in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, where a shooting and fire at a church left at least four people dead. The FBI is investigating the incident as "an act of targeted violence." 

About 100 people were inside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on McClandlish Road around 10:25 a.m. Sunday when the shooting happened. The suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church, exited his vehicle and fired "several rounds" of an assault rifle at hundreds of churchgoers, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a news conference. 

Four people were confirmed dead as of late Sunday. One victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, and seven others were reported to be in stable condition. Henry Ford Genesys Hospital said it provided care for some of the victims. 

Renye said it is believed some people are unaccounted for. 

Grand Blanc Township Police Department expects to host its next press conference Monday, at a time not yet announced. CBS News and CBS News Detroit will stream the press conference when it takes place. 

How to watch Grand Blanc investigation press conference

  • What: Grand Blanc Township and other authorities give an update on the fatal church shooting and fire in Michigan. 
  • Date: Monday, September 29, 2025.
  • Time: to be announced
  • Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

U.S. officials and state lawmakers shared messages in response to the shooting, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff through Friday to honor and remember the victims. 

Grand Blanc Community Schools will be closed Monday. 

Bloomfield Township Police says it will "increase patrols around our places of worship and other community gatherings to help ensure a safe environment for everyone." 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip here

 Note: Streaming plans are subject to change 

