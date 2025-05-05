Watch CBS News
Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't run for Georgia Senate seat

Joe Walsh
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will not seek the GOP nomination in next year's Georgia Senate race, a key contest for control of Congress' upper chamber as Republicans look to unseat vulnerable Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In a post on X, Kemp said, "Being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family."

He added that he spoke with Senate GOP leadership and President Trump and "expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

