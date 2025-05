Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he won't challenge Ossoff for Senate seat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who was long seen as the Republican favorite to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, has decided to stay on the sidelines and not run for Senate in 2026. Brakkton Booker, national political correspondent for Politico, and Kadia Goba, political reporter for Semafor, join "America Decides" to discuss that story and some of the other top political news of the day.