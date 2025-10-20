Transportation Secretary Duffy warns of more travel disruptions as shutdown continues

Air travel could face more disruptions as the government shutdown enters its 20th day, with air traffic controllers starting to exhibit "frustration" at their delayed compensation, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Fox News' Fox & Friends and CNBC's Squawk Box Monday.

Some 13,000 air traffic controllers, charged with patrolling the skies and directing plane traffic, are among those workers looking for alternative ways to earn cash while they go without paychecks during the lapse in funding, according to Duffy.

They are due to be paid again Oct. 28, but they are at risk of missing that paycheck if the government shutdown persists, Duffy said. Because the Federal Aviation Administration defines air traffic controllers as essential workers, they are required to stay on the job during government closures despite going unpaid, although they are guaranteed back pay once lawmakers restore government funding.

"They got a partial paycheck a week ago Tuesday. Their next paycheck comes a week from Tuesday. In that paycheck there will be no dollars. They don't get paid," Duffy said. "[W]e have heard they are taking Uber jobs. They are doing DoorDash, they are [finding] ways to keep their families afloat."

Since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1, some flights and airports have experienced delays due to shortages of air traffic controllers, including Burbank, California; Denver, Colorado; and Newark, New Jersey, federal flight data showed earlier this month.

The volume of workers calling out sick could spike as the next pay day approaches, Duffy added, which could lead to a greater number of delays than usual.

"I think that would be difficult for the traveling public," he said.

If the shutdown drags on, some air traffic controllers and other federal employees may leave for private-sector jobs, Duffy warned.

"What we could see is a number of workers decide to exit the government and go somewhere else," he said.

The nation already faces a lack of air traffic controllers, with about 35% of trainees failing to complete the intensive three-month course required for certification. A CBS News data review found that more than 90% of air traffic control towers in the U.S. are currently understaffed.