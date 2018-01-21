Government shutdown: Paul Ryan says House would back short-term deal -- live updates

House and Senate lawmakers geared up for another round of negotiations to end the government shutdown as it enters its second day, gearing up for a rare Sunday session aimed at striking a deal on spending and immigration that would reopen federal agencies ahead of the work week.

The prospects of an agreement seemed slightly less daunting Sunday morning as the fragile outlines of a potential deal began to come into focus.

On CBS News' "Face the Nation," House Speaker Paul Ryan said the lower chamber has agreed to accept a short-term deal that would fund the government through Feb. 8 if the Senate is able to pass such a bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will vote on a Feb. 8 bill at 1 a.m. Monday.

Senate Democrats are unlikely to support a revised bill without concessions on immigration from the GOP. On Saturday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina hinted at one possibility: a bill that would fund the government in exchange for a commitment to move onto immigration after Feb. 8.

Where things stand on Day 2

Ryan says House would support short-term deal

House and Senate to reconvene in rare Sunday session

Trump calls on Senate to abolish filibuster

McConnell schedules Senate vote for 1 a.m. on continuing resolution

"After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives," Graham said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Republicans and Democrats failed to reach an agreement as federal agencies began implementing shutdown procedures. McConnell told reporters that lawmakers would be "right back at it" for "as long as it takes."

"We will keep at this until Democrats end their extraordinary filibuster of government funding and children's healthcare, and allow a bipartisan majority of Senators to reopen the federal government for all Americans and get Congress back on track," McConnell said Saturday on the Senate floor. Senate Democrats say they will not support a funding resolution that does not include protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children under the DACA program and spending for disaster relief.

10:42 a.m.: Ryan says House would support short-term spending deal



On "Face the Nation," Ryan said the House would accept a proposed bill that would fund the government through Feb. 8 if the Senate is able to pass such a measure. The House passed a bill to extend funding until Feb. 16 which the Senate rejected, kicking off the shutdown.

'What Leader McConnell is going to be offering is one that has a different date on it," Ryan told host John Dickerson. "We passed a bill keeping things funded until Feb. 16. He is going to bring up a bill keeping things funded until Feb. 8. We've agreed that we would accept that in the House. And so, we will see sometime today whether or not they have the votes for that. And that's really where we are right now."

9:30 a.m.: Pence tells troops he's confident shutdown will be "fixed"

While speaking to U.S. troops overseas during his visit to the Middle East on countering the Islamic State Group (ISIS), Vice President Mike Pence commented on the government shutdown, saying he was confident the administration was "going to get this fixed."

"The minority in the Senate decided to play politics with military pay, you deserve better," he told the troops. "You shouldn't have to worry one minute about if you're going to be paid."

Pence said that the administration won't negotiate a possible immigration deal with Democrats until "they give you and your families the wages you've earned."

"President Trump and I will do whatever it takes to defend you and your families. You can be confident we're going to get this fixed. We're going to meet our obligations to you and your families," added Pence.

8:25 a.m.: Sanders: Pentagon restores American Forces Network

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the American Forces Network has resumed service for those overseas serving in the U.S. military ahead of Sunday's NFL conference championship games.

The network provides TV and radio service to U.S. military members and their dependents stationed overseas, regularly broadcasting Sunday football games for fans in the military. The resource was deemed non-essential during the government shutdown and thus was subject to being turned off during the funding disputes.

Update: @DeptofDefense has informed us that AFN has been restored in most places. Glad our brave men and women can watch the game today. https://t.co/d424r1mBu2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

The network restored service after backlash on social media over servicemembers' inability to watch Sunday's games.

7:42 a.m.: Trump calls for nuclear option in Senate

Hours before Congress is set to reconvene, President Trump again blamed Democrats for the shutdown and called on the Senate to eliminate the 60-vote threshold with the so-called "nuclear option" to abolish the filibuster:

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

However, even with a threshold of 51 votes, it's not guaranteed Republican leaders in the Senate would be able to achieve a simple majority, given their razor-thin margin in the upper chamber.

Stefan Becket and Emily Tillett contributed to this report.