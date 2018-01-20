Capitol Hill negotiations continue amid government shutdown -- live updates

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats are holding a post-caucus meeting press conference at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, hours after the Senate failed to reach an agreement on government funding Friday night, triggering a partial shutdown.

"He promised infrastructure, he gave us a train wreck," Pelosi said of President Trump, on the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Republicans are blaming Democrats for the shutdown, while Democrats are blaming Republicans.

In the morning, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone. The White House would support a three-week funding deal, shorter than the 30-day one it passed Thursday, but the impasse continues as Senate Democrats are opposed, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett reports. White House legislative affairs director Marc Short emphasized the White House will not negotiate on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) during a shutdown.

House Democrats and House Republicans both met separately on what to do next. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said he believes House Republicans would support a shorter short-term funding bill that runs through Feb. 8.

The Senate is expected to return at noon. Any voting in either body is expected to begin after noon.

Mr. Trump canceled his scheduled departure to Mar-a-Lago, where he was supposed to celebrate his first year in office.

"This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present. #DemocratShutdown," the president tweeted early Saturday morning.

— CBS News' Kathryn Watson contributed to this post