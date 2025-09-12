Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania says aftermath of Charlie Kirk's killing "isn't a moment for partisanship"

Gov. Josh Shapiro discusses Charlie Kirk killing: "We have to condemn all political violence"

Leaders on both sides have condemned political violence following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on Wednesday at a "Prove Me Wrong" debate at Utah Valley University. One includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was targeted in April after a man broke into the governor's mansion and set it on fire while he and his family slept.

In an interview on Friday with "CBS Mornings," Shapiro said, "this isn't a moment for partisanship. It's also not a moment for division."

In a video statement released earlier this week, President Trump blamed the "radical left" for the 31-year-old's killing.

"For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals," the president said in the video posted to Truth Social.

Shapiro criticized Mr. Trump for comments that placed blame on Democrats.

"We've seen lives being taken on both sides of the aisle, and the rhetoric needs to cool down, and it starts with the president. You cannot cherry pick which incidents of violence you're going to condemn," Shapiro said. "We have to condemn all political violence. Violence against one particular politician, no matter their party, makes us all less safe."

The Democratic governor called on all leaders to "step up and speak and act with moral clarity, not to use the rhetoric of vengeance, but to use words of healing."

He also highlighted Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's work amid Kirk's killing.

"We are unlikely friends, just given the differences in party, and the differences in our state, but we have formed a really wonderful friendship. … This is a family, the Cox family, that believes in civility, that leads with ethics and morality. They lead with their faith, and they work to bring not just Utahns and all now all Americans together. I think his words have been healing."

Target of violence

In April, a man broke into the Pennsylvania governor's mansion and allegedly started a fire as Shapiro and his family slept inside. He was later charged with attempted murder, terrorism and other offenses.

But Shapiro said he won't be deterred by threats or actions, like what he and his family experienced.

"I'm going to continue to do my job and work even harder," Shapiro said. "I am not afraid, and I'm going to keep pressing forward."

Suspect caught in Kirk assassination

On Friday, Cox said the suspect had been identified as Tyler Robinson, 22.

Cox said Robinson lives in southern Utah and confessed to his father. He said Robinson's father had recognized his son as the subject of photos released by law enforcement, and urged him to turn himself in. Law enforcement sources said Robinson's father reported his son to clergy, who took the tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.

"We got him," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters at the beginning of a press conference.