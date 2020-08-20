GOP Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor, tests positive for COVID-19

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from his office. Cassidy, a 62-year-old medical doctor who represents Louisiana, was tested after he was notified Wednesday night that he was exposed to someone with the virus.

According to his office, the Louisiana senator contacted his doctor and is sticking to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations, including quarantining for 14 days and telling people he's interacted with recently.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," Cassidy said.

Cassidy's office did not say whether he has any symptoms at this time.

According to his Twitter feed, Cassidy visited Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana, this week to discuss veteran suicide. A video posted to his Twitter showed him wearing a face covering, although it slipped below his nose as he spoke alongside someone.

"Had a great visit and discussion at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport regarding veterans' suicide. I'm impressed by the outreach by Mr. Richard Crockett and his staff to support veterans as they reenter civilian life after proudly serving our nation," Cassidy tweeted.

Cassidy also promoted in-person voting in a video he posted to his Twitter account Wednesday.

"If you can go to the grocery store safely and practice social distancing, then you can safely go to the voting booth. We shouldn't federalize elections like Democrats are attempting to do by making mail-in voting mandatory. Let state & local govts decide their voting procedures," he tweeted.

Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and Senators Tim Kaine, of Virginia, and Bob Casey, of Pennsylvania, both Democrats, have tested positive for antibodies.