Former GOP Sen. John E. Sununu weighs Senate comeback bid in New Hampshire

Former Republican Sen. John E. Sununu is seriously exploring a bid to return to the Senate in his home state of New Hampshire, multiple sources familiar with his plans tell CBS News.

The former senator, part of the influential Sununu political dynasty, has been viewed as a top recruit for Republicans ahead of next year's midterm elections. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is not running for reelection in 2026, leaving the field wide open.

A source close to the White House confirmed to CBS News that senior officials have given their blessing to a potential Sununu campaign. The news was first reported by NOTUS.

New Hampshire has been a favorable state for Republicans running for governor in recent years, but is a more difficult challenge in Senate contests. No Republican has won a Senate race in the state since 2010. Recruiting viable challengers has proven to be a persistent concern on the Republican side, evidenced in part by the fact that John E. Sununu's younger brother — former GOP Gov. Chris Sununu — has been unwilling to run for federal office.

Speaking to New Hampshire's WMUR on Tuesday, John E. Sununu said he will "seriously consider a run" and expects to make a decision by the end of next month.

"Over the past month, people from across New Hampshire have encouraged me to run for Senate. They feel it's a really important time for the state — that we need someone to represent us with our values, someone not bound to party lines, who's willing to take risks and get things done," Sununu said. "I certainly agree, and I'm going to seriously consider a run. Over the next month, I'll travel across the state, talk to people, listen, and make sure we can build a strong team."

Asked by WMUR whether he would seek an endorsement from President Trump, Sununu said he hopes to appeal broadly.

"I would want to win support, if I were to run, across the entire spectrum — and obviously that includes the president," Sununu said. "We'll cross that bridge when we get to it. If I decide to run, I imagine there will be primaries on both sides. But I'm excited about reaching out across the state, talking to people, and making the right decision for New Hampshire."

If Sununu decides to run, he will need to face off in a GOP primary against Scott Brown, who briefly represented Massachusetts in the Senate before moving to New Hampshire in 2013. State Sen. Dan Innis is also running in next year's GOP Senate race.

On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is running to replace Shaheen.

Sununu served in the Senate for one term in the 2000s, before losing to then-former Gov. Shaheen in the 2008 cycle by around six percentage points in a rematch of their 2002 Senate contest.

His family has a long history in New Hampshire GOP politics. His father, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s, before working as former President George H.W. Bush's chief of staff.