Scott Brown running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire again

Scott Brown, the former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts and former Ambassador to New Zealand, is running for the Senate in New Hampshire again.

The Republican announced Wednesday he's running for the seat being vacated in 2026 by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat. Shaheen beat Brown in the 2014 race.

New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas entered the 2026 Senate race in April. Pappas is a Democrat who's served four terms in Congress.

Brown singled out Pappas in a video of his announcement.

"President Trump is fighting every day to right the ship," Brown said. "If we send Chris Pappas to the Senate, we'll get more of the same. But if we want a better future, we need a change in direction."

Chris Pappas on Scott Brown

Pappas issued a statement about an hour after Brown's announcement.

"Scott Brown stands with corporate special interests, supports efforts to strip away health care coverage from tens of thousands of Granite Staters, and backs President Trump's reckless tariffs that New Hampshire small businesses are speaking out against every single day," Pappas said.

"While Scott Brown looks for yet another opportunity to do Wall Street's bidding and blindly support President Trump and his agenda, I'll always put New Hampshire first."

Scott Brown political career

Brown was the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa during Trump's first term.

Brown started his political career in the state Legislature in Massachusetts and then won a special election in 2010 to replace the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. Brown lost the seat to Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2012.

He moved to Rye, New Hampshire in 2013. After his loss to Shaheen in 2014, Brown left elective politics. He became the dean of New England Law in Boston in 2021, but only held the job for about eight months.

Last year, Brown told WBZ-TV's Jon Keller he had been competing in triathlons, performing with his classic rock band, and doing some babysitting for his grandchildren.

The Senate race will be decided by New Hampshire voters on November 3, 2026.