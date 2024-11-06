Gold's price is plunging. Is this the right time to buy in?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It could pay off to buy into gold now that the price is plunging. Getty Images

Gold has had an impressive year so far, outperforming many other assets over the last several months. Throughout 2024, the price of gold has consistently broken records and reached new all-time highs, fueled in large part by economic uncertainty, global instability and investor interest, underscoring its allure as a reliable investment in turbulent times. On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, the price per ounce was sitting at $2,748, just shy of its recent peak — and up by over 33% year-to-date.

However, shortly after the election, gold's price began to fall, dipping by about $80 to around $2,669 per ounce. This post-election plunge, which marked a three-week low, caught many investors by surprise and sparked speculation about what lies ahead for gold's price. While some investors might be wary of the price drop, viewing it as a sign of instability, others see it as a potential entry point.

This price drop raises an intriguing question: Is now the right time to buy into gold? Given its strong upward trajectory this year, today's lower price may offer a strategic entry point, but there are many factors to consider. Below, we'll break down what to consider.

Should you buy gold as the price plunges?

The short answer is yes — now could be an excellent time to add gold to your portfolio. After all, gold has historically shown resilience and an ability to grow in value over time, especially during periods of economic uncertainty. Analysts predict that demand will keep pushing prices higher, with some expecting it to reach $3,000 per ounce in the coming months. This makes today's prices an attractive buying opportunity for both beginners and those looking to expand their gold holdings.

Beyond potential price growth, gold serves as a unique asset in a well-balanced portfolio. Gold is known for its diversification benefits, offering protection against downturns in other markets. For example, during economic crises or inflationary periods, gold often outperforms stocks and bonds. This characteristic makes it valuable in today's environment, where lingering inflation fears, potential interest rate adjustments and global tensions have caused volatility across multiple asset classes.

Investing in gold now can serve as an inflation hedge for the future as well. While the inflation rate is currently sitting near the Fed's 2% target rate, there's always a chance that inflation could tick back up unexpectedly. If that happens, the cost of goods and services increases and the purchasing power of cash diminishes, but gold tends to retain its value. This hedging ability has made gold particularly appealing in recent years. So, if you're concerned about protecting your assets from future issues with inflation, adding gold could be a strategic move.

Central banks are also bolstering their gold reserves, which could help drive demand and further stabilize prices. Central banks have been consistent buyers of gold, both as a hedge and as a way to diversify their own reserves. Additionally, the industrial sector's need for gold — particularly in electronics and medical devices — has remained robust, adding further demand. All these factors point to a positive long-term outlook for gold, making now a favorable time to invest, especially at a lower price.

What gold assets make sense right now?

If you've decided to invest in gold, the next question to answer is: What type of gold asset makes the most sense? Here's what you may want to consider investing in now:

The bottom line

Ultimately, the decision to buy gold should align with your financial goals, risk tolerance and investment strategy, but the recent dip in gold's price presents a unique opportunity for investors. Given its impressive performance this year and its strong long-term outlook, now could be a strategic time to buy in at a lower price point. Whether you choose physical gold, gold ETFs or gold mining stocks, each type of gold asset offers unique advantages that can enhance your portfolio. And, with its ability to hedge against inflation, provide diversification and serve as a safe haven in times of uncertainty, gold remains a wise choice for many investors.