The 2025 Golden Globes are tonight. Here's how to watch live and what to know.

The stage is set for the first major award show of the year — the 2025 Golden Globes. The Globes, sometimes referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year," celebrates the best of both film and television. Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch it live on TV or stream.

Where to watch the Golden Globes with cable

The 82nd annual Golden Globes will be broadcast live on CBS television stations starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (5 p.m. Pacific Time). Find your local CBS station here.

How to stream the Golden Globes live

The Golden Globes will stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. The show is available live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream the show on-demand the day after it airs.

How to watch the Golden Globes red carpet coverage

The official live digital pre-show for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes will be hosted in partnership with Entertainment Tonight and Variety, featuring ET correspondent Rachel Smith and Variety's Marc Malkin.

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Pacific Time) across Variety and Penske Media platforms.

Who are the 82nd Annual Golden Globe nominees?

"Emilia Pérez," the musical crime-thriller from French director Jacques, starring Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez, leads the nominations this year, with 10. It received nominations for acting, directing, writing and music.

On the TV side, "The Bear," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Shōgun" — all from Hulu — emerged as frontrunners. "The Bear" earned five nominations. "Only Murders" (which also stars Selena Gomez, along with Steve Martin and Martin Short) and "Shōgun" each got four.

The complete list of nominees across 27 categories was announced on Dec. 9.

Two Golden Globe-winning performers will be recognized with special awards: Viola Davis will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ted Danson will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian Nikki Glaser will be the first woman to solo host the Golden Globe Awards. Glaser was announced in August as the host following a breakout performance during Comedy Central's "The Roast of Tom Brady."

Glaser told "CBS Mornings" that former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais called her and gave her some advice.

"His advice was, 'Just be yourself. You're not one of them. Don't try to walk out there acting like you're an A-lister just because you're invited,'" she said.

Where are the Golden Globes held?

The awards show is being held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.