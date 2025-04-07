Gold prices surpass $3,000: Here are the implications for investors

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It finally happened: Gold prices have surged past the $3,000 mark, as many experts predicted they might over the last year. The latest price milestone comes after what's been a steady run-up in the precious metal's pricing over the past two years.

Since mid-2023, gold has jumped from around $1,800 per ounce to today's nearly $3,100-per-ounce price, amounting to a jaw-dropping 72% increase. "Gold outperformed in 2024 and is doing well this year, outperforming the S&P 500," says Patti Brennan, CEO of Key Financial.

But gold's price surge can't last forever, and its currently sky-high costs will have a big impact on investors. Do you own gold, or are you thinking of buying in? Here's what to take away from the yellow metal's recent pricing milestone.

What implications does today's gold price have for investors?

If you already own gold in your portfolio, the new price point might have you excited or even eyeing a sell-off, depending on how much prices have climbed since you bought in. Should you, though?

"It depends completely on the investor's initial reason for purchasing the precious metal in the first place," says James Cordier, CEO and head trader at Alternative Options.

If your goal was to produce some returns and use them for a specific near-term purpose, then selling right now might be smart. But if you were looking for long-term wealth protection, a hedge against inflation, a way to diversify your portfolio or some other, big-picture benefit, holding onto your gold may be best.

"Most gold investors are not day trading this asset," says Steve Wilbourn, a financial advisor at True North Advisors. "This is more of a buy-and-hold investment since it is an extremely volatile holding, where pricing changes constantly."

There is still room for growth

Gold prices may have hit record highs, but that doesn't mean that they've maxed out. In fact, many experts think the metal will continue to see price growth for the foreseeable future.

"Factors driving the yellow metal to all-time highs are numerous, but the overwhelming catalyst is central bank buying," Cordier says. "For the first time in recent memory, accumulation is taking place regardless of the prices being paid, as central banks continue to accumulate gold at a record pace."

According to Cordier, this could mean another 10% jump in gold prices by the end of the year — putting the price of gold at around $3,500 per ounce.

"I would expect gold to rise up to a few hundred more points by the end of 2025," Wilbourn says. "Central banks are actively increasing their gold reserves, which is a strong indicator of demand."

"This is a time to buy, not sell," Wilbourn says. "Gold is generally more like a collector's item that grows more valuable the longer you keep it."

There are other benefits, too

Keep in mind that potential price growth isn't the only benefit of holding gold. Many use it to protect against inflation or to diversify their portfolio, so you may want to buy gold right now for other reasons, too.

"New investors shouldn't be afraid of the new gold high price," Wilbourn says. "Real assets like gold are becoming a reasonable investment to hedge equities and bonds. Since Bonds have struggled in the recent past, commodities and real assets are good options to supplement as a hedge on the market."

Wilbourn recommends allocating about 5 to 10% of your portfolio to gold. This, he says, "is a reasonable amount to help diversify."

The bottom line

If you're not sure if gold investments are right for your portfolio or you need help deciding how to best buy into gold, talk to a financial or investment advisor. There are many ways to invest in gold these days, including physical gold, gold individual retirement accounts (IRAs), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more. A professional can help you make the right move for your goals and budget.