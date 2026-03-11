Gold IRA rules and taxes: Withdrawals, penalties and common mistakes to avoid

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Owning gold inside a retirement account can be a smart move, but it also comes with a different set of rules. Yulia Reznikov/Getty Images

Gold has been on a remarkable run in recent years. After hovering near $2,600 per ounce just one year ago, the precious metal surged past $5,500 in early 2026, the highest level on record, rewarding investors who positioned themselves early. Gold's price has moderated somewhat in the time since, but that sharp rise has still prompted a new wave of interest in the metal as both a portfolio hedge and a long-term store of value, which can be especially useful during periods of economic volatility.

But while buying physical gold or gold-backed assets has become more popular, many investors are also exploring tax-advantaged ways to hold the metal. One increasingly common option is the gold individual retirement account (IRA), which allows investors to hold approved precious metals inside a retirement account rather than in a standard brokerage portfolio. And, the appeal is understandable, as a gold IRA offers the same tax advantages as a traditional or Roth IRA.

Still, owning gold inside a retirement account comes with a different set of rules. Withdrawals, taxes and penalties can all come into play depending on how and when funds are accessed. So, what exactly should investors know about gold IRA rules and taxes before opening an account? That's what we'll detail below.

Gold IRA rules and taxes: Withdrawals and penalties

Gold IRAs operate under the same general tax rules as traditional or Roth IRAs, but the physical nature of the asset introduces additional considerations. Before investing — or withdrawing funds — it helps to understand the tax rules involved in the process. Here's what to know now:

The withdrawal rules depend on the type of IRA

The first major factor influencing taxes is whether the account is a traditional gold IRA or a Roth gold IRA. With a traditional gold IRA, contributions are typically made with pre-tax dollars. That means withdrawals in retirement are treated as ordinary income and taxed accordingly. If an investor withdraws gold or cash from the account before age 59½, the withdrawal generally triggers both income taxes and a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

A Roth gold IRA, on the other hand, uses after-tax contributions to purchase gold. Because the taxes are paid upfront, qualified withdrawals in retirement — including gains on the gold held in the account — are typically tax-free. However, early withdrawals of earnings before the account meets Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements could still result in taxes and penalties.

Required minimum distributions still apply

Traditional gold IRAs are also subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs). According to the current rules, investors must begin taking these withdrawals starting at age 73. Because the account holds physical precious metals rather than just cash or stocks, though, investors often have two choices when satisfying RMD rules:

Sell a portion of the gold

Take an "in-kind" distribution, meaning the physical metal itself is distributed from the IRA

If the gold is distributed directly, the IRS still treats the value of that metal as taxable income in the year it is withdrawn. Roth gold IRAs, however, generally do not require RMDs during the account owner's lifetime, which is one reason some investors prefer them for long-term holdings.

Early withdrawals can be costly

Like other retirement accounts, accessing funds from a gold IRA too early can significantly reduce the value of the investment. If an investor withdraws assets before age 59½ from a traditional gold IRA, the withdrawal typically triggers:

Ordinary income taxes on the withdrawn amount

A 10% early withdrawal penalty

There are limited exceptions — such as certain medical expenses, disability or first-time home purchases — but most early withdrawals will result in additional costs. And, because gold has experienced significant price appreciation recently, withdrawing too early could mean paying taxes and penalties on a much larger gain than initially expected.

The IRS requires approved metals and storage

Another important rule that often surprises investors involves the types of metals allowed in a gold IRA. The IRS requires that metals held inside the account meet specific purity standards, such as:

Gold that is at least 99.5% pure

Silver that is 99.9% pure

Platinum and palladium that meet similar thresholds

In addition, the gold cannot be stored at home. Instead, it must be held in an IRS-approved depository through a gold custodian that administers the IRA. Attempting to store the metals personally — which is sometimes promoted as a home storage IRA — could trigger the IRS to treat the entire account as a distribution, which would result in taxes and potential penalties.

Common gold IRA mistakes investors should avoid

Gold IRAs involve both retirement and precious metal regulations, and as a result, it's easier than expected for mistakes to happen. Some of the most common issues investors run into include:

Taking physical possession too early. Removing the gold from the IRA outside of a qualified distribution counts as a withdrawal and may trigger taxes and penalties.

Failing to plan for RMDs. Investors who hold mostly physical gold

Buying unapproved coins or metals. Certain collectible gold coins

Ignoring storage and custodian fees. Gold IRAs typically involve additional costs, including custodial management and secure storage fees

Misunderstanding the tax treatment. Some investors mistakenly assume that gold gains inside a traditional IRA are tax-free. In reality, those gains are taxed as ordinary income when withdrawn.

The bottom line

Gold IRAs can offer investors a unique way to add precious metals to a retirement portfolio while maintaining tax advantages. But the accounts also come with strict IRS rules governing withdrawals, storage requirements and taxation. For those considering adding gold to their retirement strategy, reviewing these rules carefully — and working with a qualified custodian or financial professional — can make the difference between a smooth investment experience and an expensive misstep.