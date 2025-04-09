Investing in gold will need to be approached strategically now that the price is near a record high. Getty Images

A gold investment may not be the first thing investors think about when looking to expand and grow their portfolio. However, in recent years, many more have turned to the precious metal for a series of timely benefits. Investing in the yellow metal hit an 11-year high in 2023 and the price of the metal per ounce surpassed numerous price records in 2024 and into 2025. As of April 9, 2025, the price of gold per ounce sits at $3,079.36. That's up nearly 50% from the $2,063.73 that the same amount of gold was selling for in early 2024. And it could rise higher in the days and weeks ahead.

While the consistently rising price of an asset may encourage investors to get started now, gold doesn't operate in the same way as other assets do. So it should always be approached strategically, but particularly in the unique and hard-to-predict economic climate of April 2025. To better ensure gold investing success, then, both now and over the long term, prospective investors and beginners should start thinking through the answers to a series of important and timely questions. Below, we'll break down three to consider right now.

Gold investing questions to ask right now

Are you considering a gold investment? Here are three timely questions to think about that can help you better determine if it's right for you now:

How should I invest with the price so high?

An approximate $3,000 entry price point will understandably discourage investors from getting started with gold. But it's important to remember that that's the price of physical gold per ounce and you can easily, and likely should, buy in at a different weight or even in a non-physical form.

Fractional gold, for example, comes in weights under one ounce and, thus, has a much lower price point. Consider looking into fractional gold bars, then, if you want to go the physical gold route but don't want to pay an exorbitant price to do so. On the other hand, investing a smaller amount of money into gold stocks or gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could also be cost-effective, as could dollar-cost averaging, where you put a fixed amount of money into gold at routine intervals, regardless of the price changes in the market.

Still, your approach to investing in gold during the recent price surge should be judicious and specific to your investor profile, so it's worth speaking with a financial advisor or gold expert who can help advise you.

Is gold a smart investment in today's economy?

Today's economy, in which inflation, higher interest rates and stock market volatility are all pronounced, makes it a particularly smart time to invest in gold. After all, gold is perhaps most well-known for its historic ability to hedge against inflation and diversify portfolios when other assets underperform.

During times just like these, gold tends to maintain and even rise in value, making it a smart way to weather economic uncertainty. And you don't need to look far back to see this dynamic play out, as the price of gold has increased substantially during the same recent period in which inflation impacted the economy. So investing in gold right now could be a smart way to balance out your portfolio (and losses felt elsewhere).

Should I reconsider my portfolio asset allocations?

If the reconsideration means making space for gold in your portfolio, then the answer to this question is yes. But if you're considering overhauling your portfolio to make it precious-metal-focused, then no. Current market volatility should not change your approach to investing in gold — and then means keeping it to 10% or less of your overall portfolio.

By capping your gold investment, you'll still allow your other, income-producing assets to perform as intended, just with an added layer of gold as portfolio protection. But that 10% threshold may be even smaller based on your investor profile and long-term goals, so don't get singularly focused on that number and instead consider speaking to a financial advisor or gold expert who can help you better determine what exact percentage of gold your portfolio should incorporate now.

The bottom line

Gold can be a valuable addition to your portfolio both now and in the future. But like all assets, it will need to be approached and invested in carefully. By considering both the questions and answers above, investors can better determine if a gold investment makes sense for them now or if they're better off riding out today's market volatility and revisiting it in the future. Just remember that gold's price tends to stay on an upward trajectory, so a small delay in investing in the metal today could result in permanently pricing yourself out of the gold market in the future.