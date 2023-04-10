5-year-old girl shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

5-year-old dies in East Bay freeway shooting 5-year-old dies in East Bay freeway shooting 01:29

A 5-year-old girl was fatally shot in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Responding officers found a vehicle on southbound I-880 in Fremont, CBS News Bay Area reported. The parents in the car said their daughter was struck by gunfire.

The girl, who the county coroner later identified as Eliyanah Crisostomo, was taken to a local hospital where she died, the station reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont. Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

"The vehicle did not yield, and a pursuit was initiated," Santa Cruz police said in a statement. "During the pursuit on Hwy 17, officers observed the vehicle's occupants discarding a firearm from the car. The suspect driver stopped a short distance later."

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.