Fremont freeway shooting investigation shuts down southbound lanes of 880

FREMONT -- The California Highway Patrol shut down lanes on southbound 880 Saturday night in Fremont to investigate a shooting.

One person was shot and hospitalized, but the CHP said it had not determine if the shooting took place on 880 near Dixon Landing Rd. around 7 p.m. or on a nearby city street.

There was no update given Saturday night on the victim's condition. The investigation forced the closure of all southbound lanes for sometime before two lanes were opened back up.

Freeway shootings have been an issue over the last year. Earlier this week, Alameda County Pamela Price said in 2022 shoots had been fired on Bay Area freeways 154 times.

No other details were immediately available. The CHP said the investigation was ongoing.