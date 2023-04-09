Watch CBS News
Crime

Fremont freeway shooting investigation shuts down southbound lanes of 880

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Saturday night headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Saturday night headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:08

FREMONT -- The California Highway Patrol shut down lanes on southbound 880 Saturday night in Fremont to investigate a shooting.

One person was shot and hospitalized, but the CHP said it had not determine if the shooting took place on 880 near Dixon Landing Rd. around 7 p.m. or on a nearby city street.

There was no update given Saturday night on the victim's condition. The investigation forced the closure of all southbound lanes for sometime before two lanes were opened back up. 

Freeway shootings have been an issue over the last year. Earlier this week, Alameda County Pamela Price said in 2022 shoots had been fired on Bay Area freeways 154 times.

No other details were immediately available. The CHP said the investigation was ongoing.  

First published on April 8, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.