Trump-Dr. Oz swearing-in event cut short after family member faints

Members of the press were removed from the Oval Office on Friday, after a young girl collapsed during Dr. Mehmet Oz's swearing-in ceremony as President Trump's Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator.

"A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz's swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay," the White House said.

Mr. Trump was answering questions from reporters when she collapsed. White House press staff told reporters, "Press out. Out, press, out."

Oz, who had been standing behind Mr. Trump, rushed over to the young girl, who quickly stood up and was ushered out of the Oval Office.

In his new role, Oz will run Medicare and Medicaid. He takes the job as Medicaid faces the prospect of drastic cuts, as congressional Republicans look to slash spending to pay for Mr. Trump's agenda, including an extension of 2017 tax cuts.