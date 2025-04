Trump says "Marco is right" after Rubio signals frustration on Russia-Ukraine talks President Trump took questions from reporters Friday during the swearing-in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz as the new administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. When asked about the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr. Trump said he believes his administration will get a peace deal done, but echoed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's frustrations over the talks. CBS News' Natalie Brand breaks it down.