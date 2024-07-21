Get the scoop on National Ice Cream Day!

The third Sunday in July is marked as the day to celebrate our favorite frozen dessert. Watch these "Sundae Morning" stories about the treat we're all screaming about!

Nancy Giles learns there is nothing plain vanilla about some of the ice cream flavors that are being concocted for hip, discerning palates. Bacon ice cream, anyone?

At the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City, we find out why a perfectly-shaped ball of ice cream is the best way to enjoy the treat, thanks to the invention of the ice cream scoop:

Susan Spencer dishes about a hot new dessert - rolled ice cream, a delicacy from Sweet Charlie's in Philadelphia:

Jonathan Vigliotti visit's Maher Nakhal's Anaheim, Calif., bakery, which honors a traditional sweet treat - Bouza, a style of ice cream first served in Damascus, Syria more than 500 years ago:

Jonathan Vigliotti serves up a very different kind of ice cream treat, made of pike fish, a key ingredient in akutaq (also known as Eskimo ice cream):

The most welcome visitor in any neighborhood is the driver of a refrigerated truck loaded with tempting frozen treats:

Lee Cowan takes a break from his "Sundae Morning" hosting duties to mark National Ice Cream Day:

Not all is cool in the ice cream world. As inoperative McDonald's soft-serve ice-cream machines became a national punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a device that helped McDonald's franchises get their machines back online. And that's when the fight over ice cream began to really heat up, as David Pogue reports:

And not all ice cream is ice cream. Allen Pizzey tells us the history of gelato, invented in Italy in the 16th century and considered a healthier alternative to regular ice cream, and visits Bologna's first "gelato university":

Milwaukee has the highest concentration of frozen custard shops in the world - and don't call it ice cream! Mo Rocca reports: