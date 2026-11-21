A lock of hair from America's founding father, George Washington, was sold at auction Saturday for $4,000, according to the South Carolina-based auction house Richmond Auctions.

The auction house said the lock of hair was obtained by famed collector John K. Lattimer, a descendant of John Gadsby, who had hosted the first U.S. president's final two birthday celebrations at his City Hotel and Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia, in 1798 and 1799.

A testament — posted with the framed lock of hair — on the auction house's website said that Gadsby, a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, entertained Washington for dinner shortly before his death at Mount Vernon in 1799.

The White House Historical Association said Gadsby leased and operated the City Hotel and Tavern in Alexandria and the Indian Queen in Baltimore. He ended his career operating the Franklin House and the National Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Gadsby was believed to have bought and sold enslaved people to work in his hotels, the association said, although records from that time were tenuous.

The granddaughter of Gadsby, Julia Ten Eyck McBlair, said in a 1928 affidavit that he came into possession of Washington's lock of hair "in view of the friendship and association with his last days ..."

She added Gadsby had the lock of hair framed and it hung "under General Washingtons portrait in our home in Washington City, there I have seen it all my life."

The auction house said the hair is framed in a 9-inch-by-2 1/2-inch round gold-gilded wood frame with a glass window. Details on the buyer were not provided by the auction house.

CBS News reached out to Richmond Auctions for more information.

Various artifacts of Washington have sold at auction throughout the years. In July, a letter from Washington requesting to raise the new Continental Army was sold for more than $109,000.

A letter written by Washington, dated Jan. 5, 1780, sold in 2024 for thousands of dollars. Briggs Auction in Pennsylvania said Washington was writing to Col. Stephen Moylan in Connecticut, who headed up the Fourth Continental Light Dragoons.

They were discussing commissions for different officer positions in the regiment.