1776 Declaration of Independence copy sells for $3.6 million at auction

A 1776 copy of the Declaration of Independence was just sold for an eye-watering total.

The Exeter Broadside copy of the Declaration – printed and distributed among the colonies to spread the word of their newly established independence – was sold by local auction house Goldin for more than $3.6 million.

The copy was a part of Goldin's USA 250th Anniversary Historical Auction, which contained items from pivotal moments across U.S. history.

The collection included other Revolutionary War era pieces like a letter from George Washington requesting to raise the new Continental Army which sold for more than $109,000, to an Albert Einstein-signed copy of a letter written to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging Roosevelt to begin developing a nuclear program, which sold for $640,500.

Other items, such as baseball cards, Stephen Curry-signed shoes, and a signed business card from Reading, Pennsylvania-born artist Keith Haring, were part of the collection.

Open bidding ended on July 8, though extended bidding continued until no item had received a new bid in 30 minutes.