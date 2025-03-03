Gene Hackman's and wife Betsy Arakawa's cause of death still under investigation. Here's what we know.

Actor Gene Hackman likely died at least 9 days before bodies were found

The Oscars paid tribute to Gene Hackman Sunday night, just days after the two-time Academy Award winner, his wife and their dog were found dead in their home in New Mexico.

"Our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend," actor Morgan Freeman said of Hackman before an In Memoriam video recognized actors and others who had died in the past year.

Freeman appeared in two films with Hackman, "Unforgiven" and "Under Suspicion."

"Like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone's work," Freeman said.

Several questions remain about the deaths of Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65. Here's what we know from investigators.

How did Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa die?

Official results of the autopsies and toxicology reports are still pending, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Friday.

Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning, he said. The sheriff's office also said there were no signs of blunt force trauma when their bodies were found.

How long had Hackman and Arakawa been dead?

Hackman's pacemaker recorded its last event on Feb. 17, which was nine days before the bodies were found, Mendoza said Friday. The sheriff said it's possible that was Hackman's last day of life.

A search warrant issued the day Arakawa and Hackman's bodies were found says they showed signs of decomposition, bloating in the face and mummification of hands and feet. Mummification preserves a body after death and can happen naturally when the skin dries out, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Where were Hackman and Arakawa found?

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their home outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to deputies who responded to the house at about 1:45 p.m. local time on Feb. 26.

Hackman was found in what is believed to be the home's mudroom. It appeared he had fallen suddenly, the search warrant says. He was found wearing sweatpants, a long-sleeve T-shirt and slippers.

Arakawa was found in a bathroom near the front door of the home, according to the warrant. The door to the bathroom was opened.

Arakawa was on the ground, wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt. An opened orange prescription bottle and scattered pills were seen on a countertop near Arakawa, the warrant says. A space heater was also seen near Arakawa's head.

Hackman and Arakawa's dog also found dead

A German Shepherd was found dead in a closet of the bathroom where Arakawa's body was discovered, the warrant says. Mendoza said the dog was in a kennel or crate.

The dog's cause of death also remains undetermined.

There were two dogs found alive on the property when deputies arrived, the warrant says.

No immediate signs of foul play

Deputies found the door to Hackman and Arakawa's home "unsecured and opened," the warrant says. They were initially called to the home after someone who arrived to do maintenance did not receive an answer and became concerned, the sheriff's office said.

There were no signs of forced entry or that the house had been rummaged through, deputies said.

No signs of a carbon monoxide leak

There were no obvious signs of a gas leak at the home, deputies said. The Santa Fe City Fire personnel and the New Mexico Gas Company tested the scene for carbon monoxide and other foreign elements and did not find any, the sheriff's office said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that kills hundreds of people each year.

What movies was Gene Hackman in?

Hackman's career spanned multiple decades in which he starred in dozens of films.

Some of his notable roles included Detective "Popeye" Doyle in "The French Connection" (1971), a surveillance expert who suspects a murder in "The Conversation" (1974) and a sheriff in Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" (1992).

He won Academy Awards for best actor in a leading role in 1972 for his performance in "The French Connection" and best actor in a supporting role in 1993 for his role in "Unforgiven."

Hackman retired from the screen in 2004.

He also wrote or co-authored adventure and historical novels.

Who was Betsy Arakawa?

Arakawa, who was raised in Honolulu, was a concert pianist and co-founder of a home furnishing business, according to the Associated Press.

When she was 11, she performed at the Honolulu International Center Concert Hall and later in life, she played with the Honolulu Symphony Orchestra, the AP reported.

Arakawa and Hackman met while she was working part-time at a California fitness center in the 1980s, according to a New York Times article.

Arakawa helped found Pandora's, a home decor store in Santa Fe, in 2001, the AP reported.

Does Gene Hackman have any children?

Hackman had three children — two daughters and a son — with his first wife, Faye Maltese.

His daughters Elizabeth and Leslie and granddaughter Annie confirmed his death in a statement Thursday.

"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss," they wrote.

