Gov. Gavin Newsom to push California cities to implement bans against homeless encampments

Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning Monday to make a significant push to address homeless encampments.

The governor's office is framing the address as a "statewide funding announcement" regarding California's mental health and homelessness issues.

As detailed by the governor's office, Newsom will be releasing a model ordinance that cities can use as a basis for their own local ordinances against homeless encampments.

"There's nothing compassionate about letting people die on the streets," Newsom said in a statement ahead of Monday's announcement.

Many California cities have already been implementing stiffer policies against homeless encampments since the Supreme Court ruling in favor of anti-camping ordinances.

Newsom cited that Supreme Court ruling, along with a 2024 executive order from his office, as part of his call on cities to act.

 "The time for inaction is over. There are no more excuses," Newsom stated.

The effort is also being backed by $3.3 billion in new Prop 1 funding, according to the governor's office.

Newsom's focus on the homelessness issue comes as he is both approaching the end of his second and final term in the California governor's office and as speculation builds about his political future.

Monday's press conference will be virtual. It is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Watch the address on CBS News Sacramento. 

