GameStop purchases more than $500 million in bitcoin in first crypto push

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
/ CBS News

GameStop on Wednesday announced it has bought 4,710 bitcoin, worth over $500 million, as the video game retailer makes its first major foray into cryptocurrency. 

GameStop's stock price jumped 92 cents, or 2.6%, to $35.97 before the start of trade Wednesday. The shares, dubbed a "meme stock" in recent years as retail investors piled into the company despite its lack of profits, has surged more than 84% over the last 12 months.

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

