"Game of Thrones" creators to helm "Star Wars" films

LOS ANGELES — Winter is coming to a galaxy far, far away. The creators of the hit series "Game of Thrones," David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are writing and producing a mysterious new series of Star Wars movies for Lucasfilm. Little is known about the project as of yet.

The Walt Disney Studios said Tuesday the films will be separate from the Skywalker saga and the new trilogy being planned by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson. Johnson recently said he wanted women and people of color to direct future "Star Wars" movies, saying, "Hell yes it's time! There are so many incredibly talented female directors, directors of color out there and so many I would love to see play in this universe ... Yes please, I would love it to happen."

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement that Benioff and Weiss' command of complex characters and mythology will help break new ground for Star Wars. No release dates have been set.

Send a raven. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going from Westeros to a galaxy far, far away.... https://t.co/Iys1SJnhNI pic.twitter.com/UPNFBlX2cU — Star Wars (@starwars) February 6, 2018

Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement that they are honored and "a little terrified" by the responsibility. They plan to get started on Star Wars when the final season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" is complete. That season is set to air in 2019.