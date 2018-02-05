See the full trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

After releasing a brief teaser on Super Bowl Sunday, Lucasfilm dropped the full trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" on Monday. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and introduces new characters Qi'Ra, played by Emilia Clarke, and Beckett, played by Woody Harrelson.

The full trailer offers a glimpse at Han Solo's origin story, and viewers learn from the trailer that Solo's been a troublemaker since he was a kid, getting kicked out of a flight academy as a youngster and scamming people since he was 10 years old. It also shows Beckett offering to Solo, "I'm putting together a crew."

Unlike previous "Star Wars" movies, the "Solo" trailer's music seems to indicate that the upcoming film will have a more underground kind of feel with lots of dangerous chases.

Ron Howard took over as director in June, after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were dismissed from the film after four months of principal photography. "Solo" will be Lucasfilm's second anthology film, following last year's hit "Rogue One."

"Solo" is set to for release on May 25, 2018.