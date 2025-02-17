Online searches for gambling addiction surge as sports betting expands, study finds

The rise of legal gambling and its hidden impact on teenagers

Online searches for gambling addiction-related terms have surged in recent years across the U.S., especially in states that have legalized online sports betting, according to a study published on Monday in the American Medical Association's peer-reviewed journal.

Since the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association Supreme Court decision allowed states to legalize sports betting in 2018, there were 23% more searches nationwide (approximately 6.5 to 7.3 million queries) related to seeking help for gambling addiction, the study found. The researchers analyzed search queries mentioning gambling, addiction, addict, anonymous or hotline, such as gambling addiction hotline, from January 2016 through June 2024.

The increases in Illinois (35%), Massachusetts (47%), Michigan (37%), New Jersey (34%), New York (37%), Ohio (67%), Pennsylvania (50%) and Virginia (30%) were all higher than expected after the opening of sportsbooks in those states, the study found. The researchers also found that online sportsbooks had a significantly greater impact than retail sportsbooks.

In Pennsylvania, the introduction of retail sportsbooks led to 33% more searches than expected for gambling addiction-related terms during the five months before online sportsbooks launched, the study found. After online sportsbooks became available, searches spiked to 61% over expectations and persisted for year.

"The significantly higher search volumes observed in all eight states make it virtually impossible that our findings occurred by chance," the study's main author, Atharva Yeola, a student researcher in the UC San Diego Qualcomm Institute, said in the accompanying opinion article.

As of 2024, 38 states had legal, operational sportsbooks, the study noted, with the total amount bet increasing from $4.9 billion in 2017 to more than $121 billion in 2023. That year, 94% of wagers were placed online.

What is the definition of a gambling addiction?

Gambling addiction, sometimes referred to as problem gambling or gambling disorder, is a recognized mental health diagnosis in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It is characterized by gambling behavior that causes clinical stress and major problems in relationships, school, work and/or finances.

Signs of gambling addiction

According to the American Psychiatric Association, signs of a gambling addiction can include:

Frequent thoughts about gambling.

Need to gamble with increasing amounts to achieve the desired excitement.

Repeated unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back on or stop gambling.

Restlessness or irritability when trying to cut down or stop gambling.

Gambling when trying to escape from problems or negative mood or stress.

After losing an item of value by gambling, feeling the need to continue to get even.

Often gambling when feeling distressed.

After losing money gambling, often returning to get even.

Lying to hide the extent of gambling involvement.

Losing important opportunities such as a job or school achievements or close relationships due to gambling.

Relying on others to help with money problems caused by gambling.

For a person to be diagnosed with gambling addiction, at least four of the signs listed above would need to be present during the past year, the organization said.

Gambling addiction help and hotlines

The National Council on Problem Gambling's helpline is 1-800-GAMBLER.

Gamblers Anonymous also has a list of hotlines for each state on its website. The organization has a questionnaire that can help those looking to understand if they're a compulsive gambler.