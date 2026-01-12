Minnesota, Twin Cities file lawsuit in effort to stop ICE surge in state

The state of Minnesota, along with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are suing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal officials in an effort to stop the surge of federal law enforcement officials coming into the state.

State officials said the lawsuit, filed on Monday, is asking the federal court to "end the unprecedented surge of DHS agents into the state and declare it unconstitutional and unlawful."

"We allege that the surge, reckless impact on our schools, on our local law enforcement, is a violation of the 10th Amendment and the sovereign laws and powers of the Constitution grants to states," Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said while discussing the lawsuit at a news conference on Monday afternoon.

The 10th Amendment states, "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

According to the lawsuit, Minnesotans have been "unlawfully seized and been the victims of excessive force by federal immigration agents for exercising their First Amendment rights to observe or protest federal government conduct."

The court document also alleges that DHS agents have conducted warrantless arrests, citing an instance on Dec. 5 when a federal agent entered a south Minneapolis restaurant without a warrant. When the general manager of the restaurant asked for it, the agent said, "We don't need one."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and other state and Twin Cities officials joined Ellison at the news conference.

"Minneapolis didn't ask for this operation, but we're paying the price," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "When federal actions undermine public safety, harm our neighbors, and violate constitutional rights, we have a responsibility to act. That's exactly what we're doing today."

Her added, "With this collective action, we are taking a firm stance to tell federal law enforcement that this cannot happen in our country, it cannot happen in our state and it cannot happen in St. Paul."

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in response to the lawsuit said, in part, "This is a baseless lawsuit, and we look forward to proving that in court."

The court document comes one day after Noem said that hundreds more federal agents were headed to Minneapolis, and less than a week after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The Trump administration initiated a massive deployment of approximately 2,000 federal agents to the Twin Cities amid a widening fraud scandal on Jan. 5. The influx involves agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations overseeing a 30-day operation. Agents from DHS are expected to probe alleged cases of fraud.

Homeland Security Investigations on Dec. 29 conducted a "massive investigation on child care and other rampant fraud" in the Twin Cities, according to Noem. Two DHS officials told CBS News that federal agents were expected to inspect over 30 sites. Many of their targets were day care centers referenced in a viral video posted by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley.

CBS News conducted its own analysis of nearly 12 day care centers mentioned by Shirley: all but two have active licenses, according to state records, and all active locations were visited by state regulators within the last six months.

Homeland Security's Operation Metro Surge, which has targeted Somali immigrants in Minnesota, started at the beginning of December. The operation has led to more than 2,000 arrests, according to McLaughlin. Federal agents have also been detaining several protesters and observers.

"This operation was never about safety, it's a targeted political operation and Minnesota won't stand for it," Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota said in response to the lawsuit.

Thousands of people against the presence of ICE agents in Minnesota participated in a march and rally in Minneapolis on Saturday. It was one of many demonstrations that have taken place around the state and the nation since the fatal shooting of Good.

Illinois on Monday filed a lawsuit against DHS over what state officials called "unlawful and dangerous tactics" used by Customs and Border Protection and ICE agents in the state.

The court document, which also names other federal officials, accuses the administration of unleashing "an organized bombardment" on Illinois and the City of Chicago, causing turmoil and imposing a climate of fear."