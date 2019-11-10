Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 10, 2019

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:
- National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien
- Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana (@SenJohnKennedy)
- Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California (@RepSwalwell)
- Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch (@stephenfhayes)
- Margaret Talev of Axios (@margarettalev)
- Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic (@JeffreyGoldberg)
- Antjuan Seawright, CBS News Contributor and Democratic Strategist (@antjuansea)
Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation."
Check back soon for a full transcript of today's broadcast