Frontier Airlines is selling an "all you can fly" pass for 2025. Here's how the $299 offer works.

Frontier Airlines has announced an "all you can fly" pass for 2025-2026, with the $299 "GoWild!" deal including a year's worth of unlimited flights — with some restrictions.

To be eligible, pass holders must be U.S. residents and members of Frontier Miles, the airline's loyalty program, before they purchase the annual membership. If they're not members, they'll automatically be enrolled.

"The GoWild! Pass is perfect for spontaneous adventurers, budget-savvy travelers and anyone dreaming of limitless journeys," Frontier Airlines chief commercial officer Bobby Schroeter said in a statement. "At $299, this is the lowest price we've ever offered, making it easier than ever to explore amazing destinations across the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Latin America. This limited-time pricing will only be offered to those who act fast!"

Here's how the "Go Wild!" pass works

Once you purchase the $299 deal, you can book tickets on select Frontier flights for just a penny.

The airline warns that not every flight operated by Frontier is available for booking through the GoWild! pass. Additionally, pass holders must pay any taxes and fees associated with the airfare.

What kind of seat do you get?

GoWild! pass holders cannot reserve seats in advance, nor do their fares include carry-on or checked baggage, although these extras may be purchased separately.

When can I book flights?

The unlimited pass allows travelers to make reservations the day before a flight's departure for domestic travel, and ten days before an international flight's departure date.

The pass is valid for travel between May 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026, Frontier said.

There are certain blackout dates around holidays and other busy travel periods, during which the GoWild! Pass cannot be redeemed for a plane ticket. Additionally, pass holders cannot purchase tickets on behalf of other travelers.

The $299 price tag is only available for a limited time, and the pass automatically renews for a fee of $699, according to the airline. The deal expires after 11:59 p.m. MST on Dec. 18, 2024. After that, the passes will still be available, but for $499.

Frontier first offered the annual pass in 2022, which was for travel in 2023. Low-cost carriers have struggled to attract customers of late, as fliers increasingly turn to premium travel offerings, and even legacy carriers introduce new, bare-bones ticket options to compete for budget-conscious customers.