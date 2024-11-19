Watch CBS News
Frontier Airlines is adding 16 new routes. Here's where they are.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced it is adding 16 new routes beginning in 2025. The move expands the airline's service across the United States and Caribbean as one of its budget competitors, Spirit Airlines, contracts service after filing for bankruptcy

The new routes will launch in February and March across 21 different airports, Frontier said Tuesday. 

The move comes as budget airlines face increasing competition from legacy carriers, which are edging them out of some airports with their own low-cost fares for a bare bones plane ticket. And some consumers are changing their preferences for a more premium travel experience due to pent-up for travel following the pandemic, in what's been dubbed "revenge travel."

Still, analysts insist, budget carriers aren't going anywhere. 

"There will always be startups trying to disrupt the space and they're going to try to compete because there are lots of routes these major airlines don't serve as much," said Jesse Neugarten, CEO and founder of Dollar Flight Club, a flight deals site, told CBS MoneyWatch. 

In August, Frontier announced the launch of 11 new routes across 15 airports for the fall. 

Where are Frontier's new routes for 2025?

Below are the new routes Frontier is launching in 2025:

  • Antigua—San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • Las Vegas—Reno, Nevada
  • Atlanta—Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Nashville, Tennessee—Orlando, Florida
  • Denver, Colorado—Tucson, Arizona
  • Houston, Texas—Tampa, Florida
  • Denver—Reno
  • Austin, Texas—Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Austin—Chicago
  • Austin—Orlando
  • Orlando—Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin—Tampa
  • Hartford, Connecticut—Miami
  • Los Angeles—Orlando
  • Indianapolis—Tampa
  • Austin—Phoenix, Arizona
