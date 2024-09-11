Frankie Beverly, R&B singer and Philadelphia native, dies at 77, family announces

Frankie Beverly, R&B singer from Philadelphia, dies at 77 Frankie Beverly, R&B singer from Philadelphia, dies at 77 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frankie Beverly, the Legendary R&B singer and Philadelphia native, has passed away. He was 77.

His family shared the heartbreaking news Tuesday morning on Instagram.

According to the post, Beverly, whose real name is Howard Stanley Beverly, died on Monday, Sept. 10.

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends," the post read.

The family has not shared details regarding Beverly's death and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Beverly got his start in music early, performing as a soloist in church while growing up in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood. As a teen, he sang with an ensemble called "The Silhouettes" before forming his own doo-wop group, "The Blenders."

He formed the group "Raw Soul" in Philly in 1970, which would eventually become known as "Frankie Beverly and Maze." Beverly then moved to San Francisco where he worked with legend Marvin Gaye, according to Beverly's website.

"The Motown master would take the group under his wing and it was Gaye who suggested the group change their name. Frankie Beverly and Maze was born," the website read.

Beverly was the lead singer, songwriter, producer and founder of the band Frankie Beverly and Maze.

In May, Beverly, along with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Councilmember Cindy Bass and community members, gathered for the street dedication of "Frankie Beverly Way" in East Germantown.

"This is to someone who has made a significant contribution to the lives of Philadelphians," Bass said during the dedication. "Anyone who knows music knows that Philadelphia is a music town, and Frankie has made such a contribution."

The music of Frankie Beverly and Maze became a staple in the Black community. With songs like "Before I Let Go," "Joy and Pain," and "Happy Feelings," their sound and soulful style became the soundtrack to cookouts, family reunions, and for some, the electric slide.

Beverly and his band just completed their "I Wanna Thank You Farewell Tour" earlier this summer. His final shows were at The Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia. Beverly was joined on stage by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who greeted him with a bouquet of flowers on stage.

Hurts, who is famously known for having an old soul when it comes to his taste in music, posted a statement on X about Beverly's passing, "His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I'm devastated to hear about this one.. My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie."

Fellow Philadelphian Questlove, of The Roots, posted an Instagram story honoring the late music legend.

Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle also honored Beverly in an Instagram showing Beverly attending one of her performances.

"I love you Frankie! Thank you for always lifting us higher! Rest in love and peace!" LaBelle's post read.