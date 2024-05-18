"Frankie Beverly Way" in Philadelphia's East Germantown dedicated to R&B soul legend Frankie Beverly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday, more than 100 people braved rainy weather outside at the Dell Music Center to honor R&B and soul legend and Philadelphia native Frankie Beverly.

In a two-hour afternoon program, Beverly was joined by Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass, Mayor Cherelle Parker, renowned DJ Donnie Simpson, 107.9's Lady B and others to unveil the new "Frankie Beverly Way" street sign.

The sign, which represents the 6000 block of North Norwood Street in East Germantown, currently stands at the intersection of North Norwood Street and Spencer Avenue. Beverly expressed his deep gratitude for all of the fans who showed up to the celebration.

"I just love you so much," Beverly said. "You guys have taken me and made me what I am today. I love you from the bottom of my heart."

With one look at the crowd filled with dedicated fans, you could tell the feeling was mutual.

"I love his voice, his style, his coolness…everything about him," said Tiffani West, who said she grew up on his music.

"I'm one of what, millions of ladies who had crushes on him," said Robyn Richardson-Bey.

However, one fan, Joyce Simmons, seemed especially eager to say she holds the title of "number one Frankie Beverly fan."

"Everyone in Philadelphia should know I'm his number one fan. If you come to my house, you would see a Frankie Beverly museum everywhere," Simmons said. "I went to see him one year…he touched my hand, I didn't wash my hand for two weeks. I'm married to him but he don't know it."

DJ Donnie Simpson was one of the several speakers at Saturday's event.

"To have rain all day and people not even care about it speaks to the love they have for this man," Simpson said. "Frankie Beverly means so much to so many people all around the world, but especially here in Philly."

Councilmember Bass, of District 8, represents the district where the sign now stands.

"This is to someone who has made a significant contribution to the lives of Philadelphians," Bass said. "Anyone who knows music knows that Philadelphia is a music town, and Frankie has made such a contribution."