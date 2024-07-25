Climate protest mires flights at Germany's Frankfurt airport as police thwart linked action in London

Frankfurt, Germany — Germany's busiest airport canceled more than 100 flights Thursday as environmental activists launched a coordinated effort to disrupt air travel across Europe at the height of the summer holiday season to highlight the threat posed by climate change. Frankfurt Airport said flights were halted for safety reasons after climate activists breached security fences, triggering a response from police, firefighters and airport security officers.

All runways were back in operation by 7:50 a.m. local time, the airport said in a statement on its website. About 140 flights have been cancelled so far, but further disruptions are expected throughout the day, the airport said.

"We sharply condemn these unauthorized demonstrations, and we reserve the right to take legal action against the participants," the airport said. "Their activities pose severe danger to flight operations — possibly putting human life at risk."

Emergency vehicles airport security are seen on a taxiway at Frankfurt Airport, where two activists (M) have glued themselves to the pavement, July 25, 2024. Arne Dedert/picture alliance/Getty

Environmental groups said they planned to target airports around Europe this summer to remind people about the link between fossil fuels, such as those used by airliners, and climate change. The groups are calling for governments around the world to end the extraction and burning of fossil fuels by 2030.

The Last Generation group, which organized the Frankfurt demonstration, said six protesters cut holes in the perimeter fence and headed toward the runways on foot, bicycles and skateboards.

It was the second time in as many days that a protest by Last Generation caused disruption at a German airport.

On Wednesday, five protesters glued themselves to a taxiway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, forcing a roughly three-hour halt to flights. That protest resulted in 31 flights being canceled. There were other protests or attempted protests in other European countries.

Police, security and medical staff are seen near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, July 25, 2024, after activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) group staged a demonstration. Maximilian Schwarz/REUTERS

Climate activists staged similar actions in Finland, Norway, Switzerland and Spain on Wednesday.

At Helsinki Airport, a handful of protesters blocked the main check-in area for about 30 minutes, but police said the demonstration caused no delays to flights or other disruption.

At Oslo's main Gardermoen airport, three activists managed to enter the runway area early Wednesday, waving banners and disrupting air traffic for about half an hour. Police said there were no major flight delays.

Police in London said Wednesday that they prevented a planned protest at Heathrow Airport that could have had a significant impact on Europe's largest airport. Seven members of the group known as Just Stop Oil were arrested at Heathrow and three others were taken into custody at other locations as part of an "intelligence-led" operation, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

One of those arrested in London was Sean Callaghan, 29, who described himself as an environmental educator.

"I'm taking action at airports this summer because it is impossible for me to see a way in which we can inspire and enthuse students about the future of our planet,″ Callaghan said in a video posted on social media.

Police secure the area after activists of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) cut a hole in a fence and staged a demonstration near the runways at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, July 25, 2024. Maximilian Schwarz/REUTERS

Just Stop Oil activists have been behind a series of attention grabbing protests in the U.K. in recent years, including the recent spraying of the ancient Stonehenge monument in England with orange paint, the disruption of a staging of "Les Miserable" in London's West End, and a sit-in that snarled traffic for hours on the massive M25 highway that encircles London.

Last week, the German Cabinet approved legislation that would impose tougher penalties on people who break through airport perimeters.

The bill, which still requires approval by lawmakers, foresees punishment ranging up to a two-year prison sentence for people who intentionally intrude on airside areas of airports such as taxiways or runways, endanger civil aviation, or enable someone else to. Currently such intrusions only draw a fine.