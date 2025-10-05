Foster Farms corn dogs recalled after wood was found in batter

Nearly 4 million pounds of chicken corn dog products were recalled because they may have been contaminated after pieces of wood were found in the batter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, at least five people were injured from consumption of the recalled products produced by California-based Foster Poultry Farms, LLC. The issue was discovered after consumers filed complaints with the FSIS.

Multiple versions of the Foster Farms Chicken Corn Dogs products produced between July 30, 2024, through Aug. 4, 2025, are included in the recall. They were sold at retail stores and shipped to institutional locations nationwide, the USDA said, including Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations.

"While the products were distributed to schools, it resulted from commercial sales and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program," the agency's announcement said.

The recalled products have the establishment number "P-6137B" either inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the packaging.

The list of product names and labels can be found on the agency's website. Consumers and institutions are urged to throw away the products or return them.

Another corn dog product was recalled last month over similar concerns. Hillshire Brands Company, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, said that pieces of wood may have become embedded in the batter of its corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products.

The recalled items — totaling 58 million pounds — were sold online, at grocery stores, and were also distributed to school districts and food service companies, though not through the USDA's National School Lunch Program.