Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran dies at 81

Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi has died. He was 81.

Cochran, a 45-year veteran of Congress, passed away early Thursday morning in Oxford, Mississippi, according to the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the senator who replaced him after he resigned from his seat over health concerns in April 2018. Services are pending.

In March 2018, Cochran gave his farewell address to the Senate.

"I will miss this stately chamber and this city," he said. "I will not miss this power or politics. I will miss people; you my colleagues. I will treasure your courtesy and kindness. I trust, if your travels bring you to Oxford, Mississippi, you will not hesitate to visit and join me for a refreshment on the porch. We can listen to the mockingbirds together."

