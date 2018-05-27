Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine for low blood pressure, fatigue

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Maine after experiencing "low blood pressure and fatigue," according to Bush spokesperson Jim McGrath.

McGrath tweeted that Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care and will likely remain in the hospital for a "few days" for observation. "The former president is awake and alert and not in any discomfort," he added.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

The 41st president was recently hospitalized for 13 days in late April and early May for an infection that spread to his blood. He was admitted the day after the funeral for his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush. The 93-year-old has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair and electric scooter to get around. In 2017, he was hospitalized for about two weeks with pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

Mr. Bush had arrived in Maine to spend time at his family compound for the summer in Kennebunkport last week.