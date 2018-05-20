Former president George H.W. Bush arrives in Maine for summer

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maie -- Former president George H.W. Bush is in Maine for the summer. For the first time in 73 years, he's without his wife by his side. The 93-year-old Mr. Bush arrived at his summer home Sunday in Kennebunkport.

This comes just a little over a month after the funeral for his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.

A Mr. Bush spokesman says the nation's 41st president was eager to get to Maine after enduring his wife's death and then falling ill with a blood infection that landed him in the hospital. Mr. Bush made a beeline for Maine upon receiving medical clearance.

Ken Raynor, a golf pro and longtime family friend, says friends and family are happy to see him. He says they'll "cherish the time that they have with him in Maine."

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush tweeted a picture Sunday of his father waving from a vehicle:

My beloved dad is in Maine. pic.twitter.com/fu6h8Xgg9U — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) May 20, 2018

CBS affiliate WGME-TV of Portland, Maine, writes that residents gathered as Mr. Bush's motorcade passed through on the way to Walker's Point. They waved flags and propped up signs of support.

"I think it's important because he's had such a difficult year that he comes back in a place that he's comfortable with that he's happy with and can get together with family members and be able to relax," one person told WGME-TV.

"It was something that I wanted to do for a long time," veteran Randy Litz told WGME-TV. "Spending 25 years in the military I never had the opportunity to meet or even see the president in person, until we came to Kennebunk."