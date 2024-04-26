Former Colorado paramedic Jeremy Cooper sentenced to probation, work release after conviction in death of Elijah McClain

Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper sentenced to probation after conviction in death of Elijah McClain Former paramedic Jeremy Cooper sentenced to probation after conviction in death of Elijah McClain 00:35

Former Colorado paramedic Jeremy Cooper was sentenced to four years probation, 14 months work release and 100 hours of community service on Friday afternoon. Cooper is one of the two paramedics who were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain.

Adams County District Judge Mark Warner stayed Cooper's sentence until June 7, which he said will give Cooper time to "make arrangements to continue his employment."

Jeremy Cooper CBS

Former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic Peter Cichuniec was sentenced last month to 5 years in prison last month, the minimum sentence, and 3 years of probation by the same judge, Adams County District Judge Mark Warner. He said the sentence and the example it might send are tied to public safety, but also said he does not believe Cichuniec is a risk to the public.

McClain was walking home in August 2019 when the 23-year-old Black man was confronted by police officers who forcibly restrained him and then the Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics -- Jeremy Cooper and Cichuniec -- injected him with ketamine.

Body camera video from an Aurora police officer shows paramedics injecting Elijah McClain with ketamine. Aurora Police Department

He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance a few minutes later and died three days after that.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah's mother, was in the courtroom and spoke before the judge handed down Cooper's sentence.

"Jeremy Cooper did what he thought was best. He did nothing. Jeremy Cooper did not check for my son's pulse. Jeremy Cooper did not conduct a thorough examination to see if my son was breathing normally. Jeremy Cooper did not interact with my son or ask my son how he was doing under the weight of a monster. Jeremy Cooper was there for more than several minutes before my son took his last words. Jeremy Cooper heard my son talking and was there for my son's last words. But Jeremy Cooper just stood there like a drug dealer waiting for his sale," said Sheneen McClain. "Nothing Jeremy Cooper can say can bring back my son or remove my son's blood from his hands."

Sheneen McClain spoke at Jeremy Cooper's sentencing. CBS

Cooper and Cichuniec were both convicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide in December 2023.

Cichuniec was also found guilty of second-degree assault-unlawful administration of drugs, a conviction that typically carries a 5-to-16-year prison sentence.

Three officers from the Aurora Police Department have been tried in connection to McClain's death. Last fall, two of the officers were acquitted in Elijah's death and a third was found guilty.

Paramedic Peter Cichuniec, convicted for his role in Elijah McClain's death sits in court before his sentencing on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Brighton, Colo. Cichuniec was sentenced to five years in prison for the death of McClain in a rare prosecution of medical responders that has left officials rethinking how they treat people in police custody. Colorado State Court via the Associated Press, POOL

A jury found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault, while Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of manslaughter and assault in October 2023. A jury also found Nathan Woodyard not guilty of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the 23-year-old's death.

In January, Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail along with four years of probation. He has filed an appeal and is asking the court to review nine different aspects of the case.

The City of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by McClain's parents.