Former Colorado police officer Randy Roedema files appeal of conviction in Elijah McClain's death

The only Aurora police officer who was convicted in the death of Elijah McClain has filed an appeal to the Colorado Court of Appeals. In January former Aurora officer Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail along with 4 years of probation.

Randy Roedema Jack Dempsey / AP

McClain was a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly detained by police officer while walking down a street in Aurora in 2019. He died several days after an encounter with first responders.

Roedema filed his appeal on Wednesday. He is asking the court to review nine different aspects of the case.

Two other police officers also faced charges in McClain's death and were acquitted.

Elijah McClain CBS

Two paramedics who injected McClain with ketamine also faced charges in the case and were found guilty in a separate trial. Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are set to be sentenced next month.

McClain was walking near his home in Aurora when he was confronted by several police officers who forcibly restrained him and then the Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics took their action. He went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance a few minutes later and died three days after that.

The City of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by McClain's parents.