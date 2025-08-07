Former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll and other officials pushed out, sources say

Brian Driscoll, who briefly served as acting director of the FBI in the early days of the second Trump administration, is being pushed out of the agency, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Driscoll must vacate his current role at the agency's Washington field office by Friday, the sources said. The same goes for Steve Jensen, assistant director in charge of the agency's Washington field office.

Sources familiar with the matter said that an agent named Walter Giardina, who was involved in previous investigations related to President Trump, is also being pushed out.

It was not immediately clear why Driscoll and Jensen are being terminated. At least one other FBI official has been ousted, sources said.

Driscoll, who has been awarded the FBI Medal of Valor and the FBI Shield of Bravery, was thrust into the limelight this year when he was briefly named to head the nation's largest federal law enforcement agency. He served a month in that position while Kash Patel's nomination to serve as director was under consideration by the Senate.

During his brief tenure as acting director, Driscoll recorded a speech lauding the FBI's agents for their work combating drug trafficking and violent crime.

"You've heard the FBI always gets its man, but our work is never done," Driscoll said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.