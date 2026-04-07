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Ford recalls more than 422,000 vehicles over windshield wiper issue

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. She previously worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
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Ford Motor Co. is recalling 422,613 vehicles because the windshield wipers might fail, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency said the failure could reduce the driver's visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects Lincoln Navigator and Expedition vehicles, as well as some of Ford's F-Series trucks. 

Vehicles included in recall:

  • 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator vehicles
  • 2021-2023 Expedition vehicles
  • 2022-2023 F-250 SD vehicles
  • 2022-2023 F-350 SD vehicles
  • 2022-2023 F-450 SD vehicles
  • 2022-2023 F-550 SD vehicles
  • 2022-2023 F-600 vehicles

Ford plans to send a letter to affected owners on April 13, 2026, to notify them of the windshield wiper issue and corresponding safety risks. Owners can take their vehicles to a dealership to have the wipers replaced free of charge, NHTSA said. Ford's recall number is 26S24.

Edited by Aimee Picchi

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